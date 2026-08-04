eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Citizens Jmp

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $96.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.58.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 52 week low of $78.03 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in eBay by 4,452,655.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $182,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,748 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in eBay by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $161,865,000 after buying an additional 1,267,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3,248.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,975 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $109,483,000 after buying an additional 1,219,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $315,862,000 after buying an additional 1,167,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $98,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 results are expected to show continued support from artificial-intelligence tools, recommerce, advertising, and focused product categories. These initiatives could help offset international headwinds and provide a potential earnings catalyst. eBay Q2 earnings preview

eBay’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 results are expected to show continued support from artificial-intelligence tools, recommerce, advertising, and focused product categories. These initiatives could help offset international headwinds and provide a potential earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Strong consumer demand for limited 70mm IMAX tickets for The Odyssey, including resale listings reaching as much as $2,000, highlights eBay’s reach in collectibles and scarce-item marketplaces. The story is more useful as evidence of platform engagement than as a meaningful earnings driver. Odyssey fans buy IMAX tickets on eBay

Strong consumer demand for limited 70mm IMAX tickets for The Odyssey, including resale listings reaching as much as $2,000, highlights eBay’s reach in collectibles and scarce-item marketplaces. The story is more useful as evidence of platform engagement than as a meaningful earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Bernstein maintained a Hold rating with a $115 price target, while recent ratings cited in the coverage include Overweight calls from Piper Sandler and Barclays. Institutional investors also both increased and reduced positions, offering no clear directional signal. Bernstein maintains Hold on eBay

Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Bernstein maintained a Hold rating with a $115 price target, while recent ratings cited in the coverage include Overweight calls from Piper Sandler and Barclays. Institutional investors also both increased and reduced positions, offering no clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded eBay to Underweight from Equal Weight following the company’s Depop acquisition. The analyst cited rising competition from Vinted and investment spending at Depop as pressures on near-term profitability. eBay downgraded after Depop acquisition

Wells Fargo downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight following the company’s Depop acquisition. The analyst cited rising competition from Vinted and investment spending at Depop as pressures on near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also concerned that the European Union’s temporary €3 duty on low-value parcels could increase checkout complexity, fees, and friction for international transactions on eBay’s marketplace. The company has acknowledged changing customs and de minimis rules as an operating risk. eBay cross-border trade friction analysis

Investors are also concerned that the European Union’s temporary €3 duty on low-value parcels could increase checkout complexity, fees, and friction for international transactions on eBay’s marketplace. The company has acknowledged changing customs and de minimis rules as an operating risk. Negative Sentiment: Reports that eBay insiders made numerous sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months may add to bearish sentiment, although insider transactions are not necessarily a signal of operating performance.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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