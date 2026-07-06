Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.030-8.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $337.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $283.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $309.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michel D. Doukeris bought 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $258.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,108. This trade represents a 1,345.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $266,039.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,087,281.98. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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