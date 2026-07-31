Electronic Arts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,913 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 3,137 call options.

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Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $1,015,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,974 shares in the company, valued at $16,447,438.88. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,080. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $201.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory risk has largely cleared: The European Commission approved the transaction under the bloc’s foreign-subsidy rules, completing the final major regulatory hurdle. The deal is expected to close on August 4, transitioning EA to private ownership and reducing uncertainty around the agreed transaction terms. Saudi PIF's $55 billion EA deal gets EU approval under subsidy rules

The European Commission approved the transaction under the bloc’s foreign-subsidy rules, completing the final major regulatory hurdle. The deal is expected to close on August 4, transitioning EA to private ownership and reducing uncertainty around the agreed transaction terms. Positive Sentiment: Closing date provides a near-term catalyst: EA and multiple reports said all required approvals have been obtained and the go-private transaction should finalize next week. This supports the stock by lowering the risk of delays or a failed deal, although upside may be limited as shares typically converge toward the acquisition consideration. EA acquisition set to close on August 4 following approval from required regulatory bodies

EA and multiple reports said all required approvals have been obtained and the go-private transaction should finalize next week. This supports the stock by lowering the risk of delays or a failed deal, although upside may be limited as shares typically converge toward the acquisition consideration. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity suggests bullish positioning: Traders purchased 6,913 EA call options, more than double the typical volume of 3,137 contracts. This indicates increased speculative interest in further gains or in the deal closing as expected, though options activity alone is not confirmation of the transaction outcome.

Traders purchased 6,913 EA call options, more than double the typical volume of 3,137 contracts. This indicates increased speculative interest in further gains or in the deal closing as expected, though options activity alone is not confirmation of the transaction outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains cautious: Analysts collectively rate Electronic Arts “Hold,” reflecting limited expected upside while the acquisition is pending and the stock trades close to the implied deal value. Electronic Arts Given Average Recommendation of Hold

Analysts collectively rate Electronic Arts “Hold,” reflecting limited expected upside while the acquisition is pending and the stock trades close to the implied deal value. Negative Sentiment: Executive compensation and layoffs create reputational pressure: Reports that CEO Andrew Wilson received approximately $38.7 million while EA laid off developers have generated criticism. The issue is unlikely to alter the near-term deal value but could weigh on investor sentiment and raise concerns about management incentives and workforce stability. EA CEO compensation amid layoffs

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $151.50 and a 12 month high of $209.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.93.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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