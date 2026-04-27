Element Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 26,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,638% compared to the average daily volume of 1,525 put options.

Get Element Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $5,099,393.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 147,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,250,992.64. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. 2,683,610 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,476. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Element Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Element Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Element Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here