Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.72

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $29.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,997,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,877. Elevance Health has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $432.93. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 25.82 EPS for the current year.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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