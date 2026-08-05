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Ellington Credit (EARN) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Ellington Credit logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Ellington Credit is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12, with analysts projecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $10.57 million. The earnings call is scheduled for August 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The REIT’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, reporting $0.19 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $9.87 million versus $10.57 million expected.
  • Shares recently traded near their one-year low at $4.28, while the company declared a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 22.4%; analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with a $5.50 target price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $10.5740 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 81,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Ellington Credit's payout ratio is -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Credit from $5.25 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ellington Credit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Credit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Ellington Credit by 109.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company's stock.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Income Fund NYSE: EARN is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income through a diversified portfolio of mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS), with additional exposure to commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and related structured credit instruments. To enhance income and manage risk, the fund employs leverage and derivative strategies such as interest rate swaps and credit default swaps, allowing it to adjust duration and credit exposure dynamically.

The fund is externally managed and advised by Ellington Management Group, LLC, an established investment firm specializing in mortgage credit and structured products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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