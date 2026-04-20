Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Up 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.83. 18,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 20,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Get Emerald alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EEX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Emerald in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Emerald in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.70.

View Our Latest Report on Emerald

Emerald Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.91 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Emerald's dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 18.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 37.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,595 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald NYSE: EEX is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.

Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerald, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerald wasn't on the list.

While Emerald currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here