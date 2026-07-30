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Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Employers logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Employers Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, payable August 26 to shareholders of record on August 12. The payment represents a 2.7% annualized yield and is supported by a 38.9% payout ratio.
  • Second-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.57 consensus and revenue of $220.2 million versus $203.5 million expected. Net investment income rose to $27.4 million, while the company returned $34 million through dividends and share repurchases.
  • Underlying insurance trends remained weak: revenue fell 10.6% year over year, net premiums earned declined 12%, and the GAAP combined ratio worsened to 105.8%, indicating continued underwriting losses.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Employers Price Performance

EIG stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.83 million, a P/E ratio of 150.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Employers has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.51 million. Employers had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Employers's revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Employers

Here are the key news stories impacting Employers this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Employers reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, ahead of the $0.57 consensus estimate and up from $0.48 a year earlier. Revenue of $220.2 million also exceeded expectations of $203.5 million. Employers Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Management declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, payable August 26 to shareholders of record August 12. The company also returned $34 million through dividends and share repurchases and bought back 651,752 shares at an average price of $42.43. Employers Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: Net investment income increased to $27.4 million, helping support quarterly profitability despite lower premium volume. The company has $113 million remaining under its 2026 share-repurchase authorization. Employers Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 10.6% year over year, while net premiums earned fell 12% to $174.1 million. Gross premiums written dropped to $163.4 million from $203.3 million, and policies in force declined to 127,601 from 134,421. Employers Holdings Q2 EPS rises 29%
  • Negative Sentiment: The GAAP combined ratio was 105.8%, slightly worse than 105.6% a year earlier, indicating underwriting losses remained a concern. The earnings improvement was therefore driven partly by investment income and favorable comparisons rather than stronger core premium growth.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Employers (NYSE:EIG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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