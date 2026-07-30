Employers (NYSE:EIG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.59 and last traded at $49.6050, with a volume of 7287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Employers had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Employers's revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Employers's dividend payout ratio is presently 412.12%.

Employers News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Employers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings surpassed forecasts. Employers reported EPS of $0.70, up from $0.48 a year earlier and above the $0.57 consensus estimate. Revenue of $220.2 million also exceeded analysts’ $203.5 million forecast. Employers Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Employers reported EPS of $0.70, up from $0.48 a year earlier and above the $0.57 consensus estimate. Revenue of $220.2 million also exceeded analysts’ $203.5 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Investment income and shareholder returns supported results. Net investment income increased to $27.4 million, while the company returned $34 million through dividends and share repurchases. Employers repurchased 651,752 shares at an average price of $42.43 and had $113 million remaining under its 2026 authorization. Employers Holdings Q2 EPS Rises

Net investment income increased to $27.4 million, while the company returned $34 million through dividends and share repurchases. Employers repurchased 651,752 shares at an average price of $42.43 and had $113 million remaining under its 2026 authorization. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained. The company declared a $0.34-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 26 to shareholders of record August 12, representing an annualized payout of $1.36 and an indicated yield of approximately 2.7%. Employers Holdings Declares Dividend

The company declared a $0.34-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 26 to shareholders of record August 12, representing an annualized payout of $1.36 and an indicated yield of approximately 2.7%. Neutral Sentiment: Investors will focus on management’s outlook. Employers is scheduled to discuss the results on its July 30 conference call, which may provide additional insight into premium trends, underwriting performance and future capital returns.

Employers is scheduled to discuss the results on its July 30 conference call, which may provide additional insight into premium trends, underwriting performance and future capital returns. Negative Sentiment: Underlying insurance trends remained pressured. Net premiums earned fell 12% year over year to $174.1 million, gross premiums written declined to $163.4 million from $203.3 million, and policies in force decreased to 127,601 from 134,421. The combined ratio was 105.8%, slightly worse than 105.6% a year earlier, indicating underwriting losses before investment income.

Net premiums earned fell 12% year over year to $174.1 million, gross premiums written declined to $163.4 million from $203.3 million, and policies in force decreased to 127,601 from 134,421. The combined ratio was 105.8%, slightly worse than 105.6% a year earlier, indicating underwriting losses before investment income. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves limited room for disappointment. With EIG trading near its 12-month high and carrying a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 150, continued earnings strength and improvement in premiums and underwriting will likely be needed to sustain the stock’s gains.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Employers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Employers from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Employers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIG

Institutional Trading of Employers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 227.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 133.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 179.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company's stock.

Employers Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $912.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

Further Reading

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