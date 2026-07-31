Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Employers from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Employers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Employers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Employers

Employers Stock Up 3.5%

EIG stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Employers has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $939.09 million, a PE ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Employers had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 227.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 133.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Employers

Here are the key news stories impacting Employers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $0.70 , above the $0.57 consensus estimate and up from $0.48 a year earlier. Revenue of $220.2 million also exceeded expectations of $203.5 million, providing the main catalyst for investor optimism. Employers Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter EPS was , above the $0.57 consensus estimate and up from $0.48 a year earlier. Revenue of $220.2 million also exceeded expectations of $203.5 million, providing the main catalyst for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share , payable August 26 to shareholders of record August 12. The dividend, combined with quarterly share repurchases, signals continued capital distribution and supports the stock’s income appeal. Employers Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of , payable August 26 to shareholders of record August 12. The dividend, combined with quarterly share repurchases, signals continued capital distribution and supports the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Employers outlined an expansion of loss-sensitive insurance offerings as California’s 6.6% advisory rate takes effect September 1. The strategy could improve pricing flexibility and support longer-term premium growth in an important market. Employers Outlines Expansion of Loss-Sensitive Offerings

Employers outlined an expansion of loss-sensitive insurance offerings as California’s 6.6% advisory rate takes effect September 1. The strategy could improve pricing flexibility and support longer-term premium growth in an important market. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted a balance between pursuing growth and maintaining underwriting discipline. The new offerings may create opportunity, but their effect on profitability will depend on claims trends and execution. Employers Holdings Earnings Call Balances Growth and Risk

Management’s earnings call highlighted a balance between pursuing growth and maintaining underwriting discipline. The new offerings may create opportunity, but their effect on profitability will depend on claims trends and execution. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and net premiums earned declined year over year, while policies in force and gross premiums written also fell. The 105.8% GAAP combined ratio indicates underwriting losses, limiting the quality and durability of the earnings improvement.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

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