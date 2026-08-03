Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5095) per share and revenue of $16.7630 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.56% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 3,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company's stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE's direct‐acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

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