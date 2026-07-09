Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Purchases $50,800.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Hansen purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 313,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,985,818.80. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 6,242,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,853,423. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 83.26%.The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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