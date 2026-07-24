Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts: Sign Up

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQX

Insider Activity at Equinox Gold

In other Equinox Gold news, insider Ryan King acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.96 per share, with a total value of C$50,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 324,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$5,496,091.52. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. Also, insider Daniella Elena Dimitrov acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,199 shares in the company, valued at C$1,572,465.60. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their position. Insiders bought a total of 11,922 shares of company stock worth $187,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$13.06 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.67.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Equinox Gold's payout ratio is 1.67%.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinox Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinox Gold wasn't on the list.

While Equinox Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here