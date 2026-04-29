Equinox Gold (EQX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $805.4660 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Equinox Gold's dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $394,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 27.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

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