Erste Group Bank Forecasts Weaker Earnings for GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of GE Vernova in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $24.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.81. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's current full-year earnings is $15.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $900.03 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,030.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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