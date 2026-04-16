Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Issues Earnings Results

Eurocell (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of £403.50 million for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

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Eurocell Price Performance

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 110.67 on Thursday. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 105 and a one year high of GBX 164. The company has a market cap of £109.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Eurocell

In related news, insider Alison Littley acquired 2,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.32. Also, insider Will Truman purchased 24,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £27,706.47. Insiders have bought 49,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 240 price objective on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ECEL

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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