Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

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More Euronet Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting Euronet Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS rose 10% year over year to $2.82, while revenue increased 3% to $1.108 billion. Euronet also reiterated its outlook for 10%–15% full-year adjusted EPS growth. Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Adjusted EPS rose 10% year over year to $2.82, while revenue increased 3% to $1.108 billion. Euronet also reiterated its outlook for 10%–15% full-year adjusted EPS growth. Positive Sentiment: Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. New agreements with Unibanca, Capcom and six Dandelion partners, including Mastercard Move, support Euronet’s longer-term expansion. Euronet Worldwide Second Quarter Results

Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. New agreements with Unibanca, Capcom and six Dandelion partners, including Mastercard Move, support Euronet’s longer-term expansion. Positive Sentiment: Payments Infrastructure revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 11% and 7%, respectively, while epay revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA each grew 5%. Euronet also repurchased approximately $50 million of stock.

Payments Infrastructure revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 11% and 7%, respectively, while epay revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA each grew 5%. Euronet also repurchased approximately $50 million of stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target for EEFT to $90 from $85 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. Euronet Price Target Raised by Needham

Needham raised its price target for to $90 from $85 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Management attributed the Cross-Border Payments weakness partly to U.S. immigration-policy changes, a contraction in outbound remittances and difficult comparisons with one-time benefits in the prior-year period. Digital transactions in the segment still grew 33%.

Management attributed the Cross-Border Payments weakness partly to U.S. immigration-policy changes, a contraction in outbound remittances and difficult comparisons with one-time benefits in the prior-year period. Digital transactions in the segment still grew 33%. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82 missed the $2.97 consensus estimate, and revenue of $1.108 billion fell short of analysts’ $1.14 billion forecast. Euronet Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82 missed the $2.97 consensus estimate, and revenue of $1.108 billion fell short of analysts’ $1.14 billion forecast. Negative Sentiment: Cross-Border Payments revenue declined 4%, while operating income plunged 34% and adjusted EBITDA fell 31%. The segment’s weakness drove consolidated operating income down 14% and adjusted EBITDA down 6%.

Cross-Border Payments revenue declined 4%, while operating income plunged 34% and adjusted EBITDA fell 31%. The segment’s weakness drove consolidated operating income down 14% and adjusted EBITDA down 6%. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income attributable to Euronet fell 21% to $77.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, from $97.6 million, or $2.27, a decline likely to reinforce investor concerns about near-term profitability.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $102,623,000 after acquiring an additional 268,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $105.86.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.11). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Further Reading

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