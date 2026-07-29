Everspin Tech (MRAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Everspin Tech to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Everspin Tech had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million.

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Everspin Tech Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Everspin Tech has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $327.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

In other Everspin Tech news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 30,885 shares of Everspin Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $689,970.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 839,561 shares in the company, valued at $18,755,792.74. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $1,114,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 124,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,552.68. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,302 shares of company stock worth $5,571,695. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Everspin Tech in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRAM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everspin Tech from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRAM

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: MRAM is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin's non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company's product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM's fast write speeds and low power consumption.

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