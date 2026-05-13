Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Evertec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evertec

Evertec Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. Evertec has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.99 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evertec will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Evertec's dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez acquired 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 80,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,858.70. The trade was a 26.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 143,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,274,264.38. This trade represents a 16.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evertec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Evertec by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,786 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Evertec by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,714 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 86,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company's stock.

Evertec Company Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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