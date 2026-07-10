Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIF. Paradigm Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$125.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$127.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Exchange Income from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Exchange Income Stock Up 0.8%

Exchange Income stock opened at C$133.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$64.95 and a twelve month high of C$136.48.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$866.58 million for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exchange Income news, Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.64, for a total value of C$130,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,080 shares in the company, valued at C$663,651.20. This trade represents a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 6.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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