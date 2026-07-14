Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 57269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Exp World in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Exp World in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNT

Exp World Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.32 million. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Exp World's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Exp World by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 799,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exp World by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,113,222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 690,694 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Exp World during the first quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exp World by 106,586.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,372 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exp World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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