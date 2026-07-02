Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.3030.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,528 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $275,112,000 after acquiring an additional 607,698 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $364,363,000 after acquiring an additional 456,176 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.4%

Expedia Group stock opened at $264.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.99. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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