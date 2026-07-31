ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

ExxonMobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. ExxonMobil has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ExxonMobil to earn $10.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.65. 15,663,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,617,961. The company has a market cap of $645.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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