ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Freedom Capital

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.95.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.15. ExxonMobil has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $638.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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