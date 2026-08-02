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FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
FactSet Research Systems logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • FactSet has a consensus “Reduce” rating from 18 analysts: six sell, ten hold, one buy and one strong buy. The average 12-month price target is $253, below the reported share price of $263.66.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed but generally cautious, with several firms maintaining underweight or underperform ratings despite raising their price targets; UBS reiterated a buy rating.
  • FactSet exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $4.53 in EPS versus $4.44 expected and revenue of $622.92 million versus $617.91 million expected. Revenue increased 6.4% year over year, while institutional investors own 91.24% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,613 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after buying an additional 1,069,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 689,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,723 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $173,453,000 after purchasing an additional 566,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $151,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $409.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.FactSet Research Systems's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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