Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.18. 1,242,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,148. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $128.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.560 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

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