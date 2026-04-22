Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.4286.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $89.99 and a 1 year high of $113.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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