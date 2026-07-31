Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $338.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.480-7.560 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Federal Realty Investment Trust's conference call:

Q2 FFO beat and guidance raised: FFO per share was $1.88, up 7% year over year and $0.03 above the midpoint of guidance. Federal Realty raised full-year Core and NAREIT FFO guidance to $7.48–$7.56 per share, implying approximately 6.5% growth at the midpoint.

FFO per share was $1.88, up 7% year over year and $0.03 above the midpoint of guidance. Federal Realty raised full-year Core and NAREIT FFO guidance to $7.48–$7.56 per share, implying approximately 6.5% growth at the midpoint. Record leasing momentum continued: The company signed a record 819,000 square feet of comparable leases at cash rents 15% above prior in-place rents, while small-shop leased and occupied rates reached 93.9% and 92.3%, respectively. More than 1.5 million square feet remains in negotiations, with $31 million of executed lease revenue expected over the next 18 months.

The company signed a record 819,000 square feet of comparable leases at cash rents 15% above prior in-place rents, while small-shop leased and occupied rates reached 93.9% and 92.3%, respectively. More than 1.5 million square feet remains in negotiations, with $31 million of executed lease revenue expected over the next 18 months. Major redevelopment projects are advancing, including Bass Pro Shops and AMC at Grossmont Shopping Center and an expanded Harris Teeter at Barracks Road. Federal expects its residential pipeline to add nearly 800 units and approximately $27 million of stabilized operating income over the next several years.

Major redevelopment projects are advancing, including Bass Pro Shops and AMC at Grossmont Shopping Center and an expanded Harris Teeter at Barracks Road. Federal expects its residential pipeline to add nearly 800 units and approximately $27 million of stabilized operating income over the next several years. The balance sheet remains well positioned, with $1.2 billion of liquidity, no significant debt maturities until mid-2027 aside from $30 million due in August, and annualized net debt to EBITDA improving to 5.4 times. The company also raised its dividend for the 59th consecutive year to $1.16 per quarter.

The balance sheet remains well positioned, with $1.2 billion of liquidity, no significant debt maturities until mid-2027 aside from $30 million due in August, and annualized net debt to EBITDA improving to 5.4 times. The company also raised its dividend for the 59th consecutive year to $1.16 per quarter. Management expects occupancy churn to constrain comparable growth in the second and third quarters, with the benefits of anchor openings weighted toward the fourth quarter and 2027. Acquisition competition has intensified and pushed cap rates lower, while higher G&A for digital and business-development investments and more conservative interest-rate assumptions partly offset the outlook.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $122.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.62.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Federal Realty Investment Trust News

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About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

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