10,106 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,106 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 410,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.52. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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