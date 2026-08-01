12,865 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,865 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,171,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Check Point Software Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Check Point reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while subscription revenue and demand for AI-security products supported growth. Check Point Software Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Check Point reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while subscription revenue and demand for AI-security products supported growth. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and assigned a “positive” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Susquehanna Check Point Analyst Action

Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and assigned a “positive” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over AI use across employees, applications and AI agents. The product could strengthen Check Point’s competitive position as cybersecurity demand increasingly shifts toward AI protection. Check Point Launches AI Network Firewall

The company launched an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over AI use across employees, applications and AI agents. The product could strengthen Check Point’s competitive position as cybersecurity demand increasingly shifts toward AI protection. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.85 and revenue of $2.8-$2.9 billion, broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations and offering limited near-term upside to estimates. Check Point Reports Second-Quarter Results

Full-year 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.85 and revenue of $2.8-$2.9 billion, broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations and offering limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million fell below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth. Product sales and cash flow also faced pressure despite the earnings beat.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million fell below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth. Product sales and cash flow also faced pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: Wells Fargo cut its target from $140 to $130 and maintained an “equal weight” rating, suggesting limited upside and reinforcing caution around Check Point’s modest revenue growth. Wells Fargo Lowers Check Point Price Target

Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.45 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.93%.Check Point Software Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

See Also

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