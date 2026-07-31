13,114 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Acquired by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,114 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $471.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.58, for a total value of $269,748.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,994,786.46. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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