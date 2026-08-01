13,379 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 65.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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