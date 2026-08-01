138,913 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,010 shares of the company's stock worth $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 951,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 236,152 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 7,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $43,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 252,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,089.76. The trade was a 96.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,810.45. This trade represents a 37.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,305,664 shares of company stock worth $215,555,910. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $9.39 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 124.68%. The company had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.22 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Free Report).

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