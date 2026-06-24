1,394 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Down 8.1%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,036.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,026.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $856.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $482.20 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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