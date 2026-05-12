15,011 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,011 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $113.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $89.99 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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