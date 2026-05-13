151,931 Shares in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Purchased by Simcoe Capital LLC

Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. Progyny accounts for 3.7% of Simcoe Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company's stock worth $217,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 2.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,931,249 shares of the company's stock worth $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Progyny by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,834,104 shares of the company's stock worth $47,100,000 after purchasing an additional 177,546 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Progyny by 79.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company's stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 696,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

More Progyny News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progyny this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,563,894.60. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Progyny Trading Up 4.0%

PGNY stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.47 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.18.

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About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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