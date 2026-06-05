156,840 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,840 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $53,969,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 8.0% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9%

HD stock opened at $310.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.38 and a 200-day moving average of $348.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

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Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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