17,893 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.06% of GeneDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GeneDx by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,479 shares of the company's stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in GeneDx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 270,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 67.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 46,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,482.43. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,167,618.70. This represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,707,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,960,689.04. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and sold 72,382 shares valued at $4,889,473. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. SEC filing

Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. Positive Sentiment: Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. SEC filing

Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Conference transcript

GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Analyst rating update

Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Class action alert

Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on alleged misleading disclosures and a steep post-earnings selloff, which may continue to weigh on sentiment despite insider buying. Litigation report

GeneDx Trading Up 8.7%

NASDAQ WGS opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGS

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report).

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