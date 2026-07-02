1,846 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Wealth Care LLC

Wealth Care LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $425.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $407.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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