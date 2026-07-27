187,455 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Acquired by Advent International L.P.

Advent International L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,180,000. Vistra makes up 0.7% of Advent International L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advent International L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vistra as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vistra by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VST opened at $163.15 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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