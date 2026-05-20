202,491 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,491 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $46,739,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here