209,925 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,925 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 7.2% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

More Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst raises strengthen the earnings outlook. US Capital Advisors increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.52 from $1.44, matching consensus, and raised its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, and FY2028. The firm’s FY2028 forecast rose to $1.50 from $1.45, suggesting improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s cash-generating pipeline operations. US Capital Advisors estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.52 from $1.44, matching consensus, and raised its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, and FY2028. The firm’s FY2028 forecast rose to $1.50 from $1.45, suggesting improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s cash-generating pipeline operations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend appeal remains a focus for income investors. Fresh attention on Kinder Morgan’s dividend may support demand for the stock, particularly because pipeline companies are often valued for recurring cash flow and shareholder distributions. Kinder Morgan dividend article

Fresh attention on Kinder Morgan’s dividend may support demand for the stock, particularly because pipeline companies are often valued for recurring cash flow and shareholder distributions. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and estimates provide context. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter produced $0.37 in EPS, above the $0.31 analyst consensus, with revenue up 10.8% year over year. However, the stock trades at roughly 20.6 times earnings, and some longer-term estimates remain below the broader consensus, which could limit further upside unless execution continues to improve.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE KMI opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here