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2,932 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by GK Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
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Key Points

  • GK Wealth Management purchased 2,932 Salesforce shares during the second quarter, valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors collectively own 80.43% of Salesforce stock.
  • Salesforce reported quarterly EPS of $3.88, beating estimates of $3.13, while revenue rose 13.3% year over year to $11.13 billion. The company also pays a $0.44 quarterly dividend, yielding 0.9% annually.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with Salesforce carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $249.51, despite several recent rating or target-price reductions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Salesforce.

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,932 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE CRM opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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