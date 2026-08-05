322,931 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Purchased by TTRF Capital Ltd

TTRF Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,184,000. Nebius Group makes up 58.8% of TTRF Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TTRF Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: A reported “Power Inflow” alert, indicating strong institutional and retail buying pressure, supported the stock’s upward momentum. Nebius Shares Rise After Key Trading Signal

A reported “Power Inflow” alert, indicating strong institutional and retail buying pressure, supported the stock’s upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Nebius’ second-quarter results on August 12. Expectations for rapid growth and constructive guidance may be attracting buyers ahead of the report.

Investors are looking ahead to Nebius’ second-quarter results on August 12. Expectations for rapid growth and constructive guidance may be attracting buyers ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: The company’s approximately $775 million senior secured debt facility provides capital to expand AI cloud capacity. The financing is backed by deployed GPUs and contracted cash flows, potentially creating a repeatable model for customer-funded growth. Nebius Financing and AI Infrastructure Demand

The company’s approximately $775 million senior secured debt facility provides capital to expand AI cloud capacity. The financing is backed by deployed GPUs and contracted cash flows, potentially creating a repeatable model for customer-funded growth. Positive Sentiment: Positive coverage highlights Nebius’ vertically integrated infrastructure, NVIDIA partnership and strong revenue-growth visibility. One analysis also points to potential data-center expansion in India, which could lift capacity beyond the company’s current long-term plans.

Positive coverage highlights Nebius’ vertically integrated infrastructure, NVIDIA partnership and strong revenue-growth visibility. One analysis also points to potential data-center expansion in India, which could lift capacity beyond the company’s current long-term plans. Positive Sentiment: Broader enthusiasm for AI infrastructure remains a tailwind, with major technology companies signaling substantial capital spending and continuing demand for computing capacity. Nebius also has major AI infrastructure agreements that could improve future revenue visibility.

Broader enthusiasm for AI infrastructure remains a tailwind, with major technology companies signaling substantial capital spending and continuing demand for computing capacity. Nebius also has major AI infrastructure agreements that could improve future revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $224 price target, slightly below the referenced $225.74 price. The firm preferred CoreWeave as its top “megawatt” AI infrastructure pick, citing greater scale and contracted-revenue visibility. Piper Sandler AI Infrastructure Coverage

Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a rating and a $224 price target, slightly below the referenced $225.74 price. The firm preferred CoreWeave as its top “megawatt” AI infrastructure pick, citing greater scale and contracted-revenue visibility. Negative Sentiment: Insider-trading data shows 46 sales and no purchases by insiders over the past six months, including sizable sales by senior executives. This may raise valuation and confidence concerns, although the trades do not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $7,974,926.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 551,338 shares in the company, valued at $129,812,532.10. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 651,704 shares of company stock valued at $137,422,230.

Nebius Group Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NBIS opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.88. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $299.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 4.23.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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