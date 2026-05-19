364,550 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC

PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364,550 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $29,787,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 15.1% of PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

UBER opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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