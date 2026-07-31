3,930 Shares in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Acquired by Union Heritage Capital LLC

Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.58, for a total transaction of $443,917.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,918.36. This trade represents a 14.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,243 shares of company stock worth $24,421,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $913.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey's General Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $944.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.0%

Casey's General Stores stock opened at $867.50 on Friday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.00 and a 12 month high of $927.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $822.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.53.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Casey's General Stores's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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