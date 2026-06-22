4,004 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Purchased by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,004 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $151.67 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.61.

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Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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