4,138 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Purchased by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,138 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $951,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 6.8%

FIX opened at $1,516.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $655.96 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,822.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,585.32.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $56,257,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,057.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here