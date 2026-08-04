4,308 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.33.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 9.2%

VRT opened at $263.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.25.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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