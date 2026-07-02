4,582 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,582 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 923,532 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $127.02 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here